Poonawalla Fincorp launches short film on Raksha Bandhan

Poonawalla Fincorp released a film on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan to celebrate the bond between a brother and a sister and how the relationship has evolved with changing times. The film narrates some moments between a sibling duo and highlights the pivotal role played by the sister in fulfilling her brother’s dreams with a new perspective in modern times.

“The essence of the campaign stems from the fact that sisters are also equally capable of providing support to their brothers, be it emotional or tangible. Through this film, we aspire to boost our value proposition as an end-to-end digital lending NBFC that offers instant and hassle-free loan disbursals,” Abhay Bhutada, managing director, Poonawalla Fincorp, said.

Released on the company’s digital channels, the film highlights the bond between a brother and sister by depicting the banter and mischief that ensues in the household. The younger brother is an aspiring fashion designer and dreams of visiting Paris, the fashion capital of the world to excel in his career.

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, his elder sister finds out that her brother has qualified for an internship with a design studio in Paris. She decides to step up and support her brother’s dreams by sponsoring his ticket to Paris, with the help of Poonawalla Fincorp’s collateral-free personal loan offering. The young and budding fashion designer hugs his sister, expressing his gratitude.

The tale signifies the importance of breaking down stereotypical barriers and treating familial relationships and the bonds not defined by gender or any other factors.

