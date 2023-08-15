scorecardresearch
Poonawalla Fincorp appoints Kumar Gaurav as chief marketing officer

Kumar will be responsible for developing brand campaigns to enhance company’s brand presence and reputation in a manner that drives consistent business growth

Written by BrandWagon Online
Kumar is a seasoned industry professional with close to two decades of experience across Banking, NBFC, Insurance and FMCG
Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL), focusing on consumer and MSME finance, announces the appointment of Kumar Gaurav as chief marketing officer.

In his new role, Kumar will be responsible for developing brand campaigns to enhance company’s brand presence and reputation in a manner that drives consistent business growth and will lead the marketing, brand, digital marketing among other responsibilities.

“Kumar’s expertise in storytelling, analysing market trends and identifying growth opportunities will help the brand build as we continue to navigate the ever-changing media landscape. We are confident that Kumar will play an instrumental role in continued success and growth of Poonawalla Fincorp,” Abhay Bhutada, managing director, Poonawalla Fincorp, said.

Kumar is a seasoned industry professional with close to two decades of experience across Banking, NBFC, Insurance and FMCG where he held senior leadership roles in reputed organizations such as IndusInd Bank, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Jana Small Finance Bank, Pernord Ricard India and Idea Cellular.

First published on: 15-08-2023 at 12:45 IST

