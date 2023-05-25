Poker Sports League announces JioCinema as official streaming partner

Poker Sports League (PSL) has announced its partnership with JioCinema as its official streaming partner for season five. The entire tournament will be streamed live, exclusively on Jio Cinema, from July 22 with the finale on August 20 with a prize pool of Rs 1.5 crore. The partnership is set to redefine the way viewers experience poker from the comfort of their homes.

Speaking on the partnership, Pranav Bagai, CEO and co-founder, Poker Sports League, “Our mission as a company is to provide entertaining experiences for all, and we believe this partnership will help us achieve that goal. With the majority of our audience being tech-savvy and preferring to consume content on OTT platforms, this partnership with JioCinema for streaming is a natural fit.”

As per the company, the association also paves the way for brand partnerships for PSL 2023, with the promise of high visibility given the league’s immersive engaging format. India’s OTT market has experienced growth, with the widespread availability of high-speed internet access and affordable subscription prices contributing to a 20% increase. At present, the market boasts over 42 crore viewers, with 12 crore active paid OTT subscriptions.

