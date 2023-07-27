Point-of-Sale startup QueueBuster launches its first ad campaign Business Hoga Asaan

QueueBuster, an android-based billing and inventory app, has launched its first-ever ad campaign,Business Hoga Asaan, to promote the features of its POS application to big and small businesses.

The brand has released 17 films of the campaign with each film describing how the application can make the life of a business owner easier. A young man breathes a sigh of relief as now he can manage his inventory which used to be an arduous task earlier, a woman shares her achievement of taking her small clothing business online, a middle-aged grocery shop owner talks about the importance of making bills quickly to keep customers happy. QueueBuster is shown to be a full-stack, one-stop solution for each of these concerns and more – it can manage billings, inventory, khata (daily ledger), eStore and customer loyalty programs.

Speaking about the campaign, Varun Tangri, founder and CEO, QueueBuster said, “We are thrilled to announce this new campaign through which we want to reach our target audience, and in an endearing way, inform them of the various tasks QueueBuster can take care of for them. We believe now is the best time to educate business owners about our business super app as the country is seeing substantial growth in the retail & restaurant industry, including small convenience stores, hypermarkets and product startups, and this is fueling the demand for POS solutions. We understand that running a business is a big challenge and that’s where QueueBuster eases your life. No wonder our ad films say- ‘Ab Business Hoga Asaan’’.

Additionally, the films also convey how you can get started with just an Android smartphone. And if space is not an issue, then you can use QueueBuster on bigger devices as well. The campaign effectively portrays how the mobile POS solution identifies itself as an enabler of retail and technology, offering a convergence between the physical and the digital spaces of business operations- or the ‘Phy-gital’ model.

“Our new campaign portrays a slice of life of different types of retail businesses. It’s layered with insights and real-life experiences to which retailers and shop owners will relate. Although each film depicts a different situation and a different industry, at the core, it talks about how QueueBuster’s seamless technology can streamline and grow your business,”Vineet Chugh, VP and head of marketing, QueueBuster added.

With this brand campaign, the company aims in raising awareness among merchants, especially SMBs, about the practical tech solutions that can strengthen their businesses. Moreover, the company hopes for a 200% increase in business queries and a 25% jump in customer acquisition over the coming weeks with the help of these ads.

