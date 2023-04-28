POGO launches summer campaign to celebrate 15 years of Chhota Bheem

POGO!, India’s homegrown kids’ entertainment channel, has launched a summer campaign to celebrate the 15-year milestone of popular animated superhero Chhota Bheem. As part of the month-long anniversary campaign, POGO will bring the exciting adventures of cartoon character “Chhota Bheem” in various avatars for its fans across India with new Big Picture and series, movie premieres, digital initiatives as well as on-ground birthday celebrations, the company informed.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Uttam Pal Singh, South Asia head – Kids Cluster, Warner Bros. Discovery said, “We are thrilled to be the pioneers in kids’ entertainment, Indian original content and cherish this 15-year long partnership which brought Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Raju and many adorable characters and their adventures to the homes of millions of kids across India, setting new benchmarks for India’s animation industry.”

“To celebrate the 15-year milestone, we are delighted to debut the globally successful series Mighty Little Bheem for the first time on Indian Television. This delectable adventure comedy series and our Chhota Bheem Big Pictures and movies will continue to engage audiences across the country, he added.

To kickstart the on-air celebrations, POGO will invite kids to witness Chhota Bheem’s triumph over Mahavinashi in a telefeature, “Mahavinashi ka Badla” on Sunday, April 30 at 11.30 AM. Additionally, starting April 30 at 9.30 AM, the broadcaster will invite fans to enjoy the premier of globally successful series “Mighty Little Bheem” as he travels through his city on epic adventures, often in search of ladoo, every Monday to Friday. Furthermore, throughout May, audiences will get to enjoy the might of their favourite superhero, starting with the movie premiere of “Yamlok Ki Khoj” on Monday, May 1 at 11.30 AM and the brand-new Big Picture where Chhota Bheem faces another Big Villain, “Damyan ki Dehshat” beginning May 7 every Sunday at 11.30 AM and thereafter every Sunday.

The channel’s milestone celebration campaign has been co-powered by Kellogs, Mother Dairy, Sunfeast Bounce Biscuit and Fresca, along with associate sponsors Glucon D and Godrej Magic Handwash. The campaign will also include on-ground activations including mall visit across Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Mangalore. This campaign will also include engaging challenges, live performances, and games for parents and kids around Bheem’s favourite food, ‘Laddoos’, with exciting prizes!

Celebrating the milestone, Rajiv Chilaka, founder and CEO, Green Gold Animation and Creator of Chhota Bheem, shared, “For 15 years, kids and families across the world have connected with the fascinating tales and globe-trotting adventures of Bheem and his friends, representing Indian culture. With POGO, Chhota Bheem became a cultural phenomenon transcending generations and borders, furthering India’s burgeoning animation industry. We are thrilled to further our partnership with POGO and excited for the channel’s audience to experience Bheem’s newest avtaar – Mighty Little Bheem for the first time.”

According to the company, POGO will also commemorate 15 years of the animated superhero Chhota Bheem across its social media handles. Throughout summer, with #HBDBheem and #LaddooGames series on Instagram, POGO will invite fans to chant and dance to the ‘Laddoo Khake Bolo Happy Birthday Bheem’ song and participate in exciting games such as Treasure Hunt, Pictionary and many more for memorable gifts.

