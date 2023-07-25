Pocket52 launches ‘Ab Club Badalne Ka Time Aa Gaya’ campaign

Pocket52 announces the launch of its campaign ‘Ab Club Badalne Ka Time Aa Gaya’ offering a poker experience to all users. With this, Pocket52 aims to captivate poker-playing audiences by introducing new developments within the platform. The campaign embodies the spirit of change and innovation, offering a gaming experience to poker enthusiasts.

The campaign features a multitude of activities. It introduces India’s poker champions – Laksh Pal Singh, Dhaval Mudgal, Raghav Bansal and Simran Malhotra as Pocket52’s ‘Poker Pros’. The brand has also launched three films featuring celebrities Raghu Ram, Sharat Saxena and Mushtaq Khan.

“We need to embrace the winds of change, as now is the time to revamp the Indian poker landscape. Beneath the surface of virtual tables and digital cards lies a rich tapestry of human interactions, skill-building, and a sense of community. Pocket52’s ‘Ab Club Badalne Ka Time Aa Gaya’ campaign brings forth a new era of excitement with which, we want to bring a fresh perspective which has innovation at its heart,” Nitesh Salvi, director, Pocket52, said.

The ‘Ab Club Badalne Ka Time Aa Gaya’ campaign is live across Pocket52’s website, social media platforms, YouTube channel, JioCinema and other select OTT platforms.

