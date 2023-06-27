Pocket Aces and Civic Studios partner to accelerate their content mission

Pocket Aces and Civic Studios have announced a partnership to further their collective mission of creating positive content for the youth of India. As per the company, the partnership will strengthen both companies to create a range of content spanning multiple genres.

The collaboration aims to captivate audiences with narratives that are not only entertaining but also thought-provoking and socially relevant.

Talking about the collaboration, Anushka Shah, founder, Civic Studios, said, “Our goal at Civic Studios is to create change through storytelling. Pocket Aces’ new mission towards positively influencing minds fits perfectly into that vision. We are looking forward to partnering with a company that has a proven track record across multiple content channels and IPs.”

Additionally, Civic Studios will invest capital into Pocket Aces and collaborate on creating long-form content via Pocket Aces’ studio Dice Media. In turn, Pocket Aces will add Civic Studios’ short-form channel Pocket Change to its portfolio of channels including FilterCopy, Nutshell, and Gobble.

“This comes at the time when we are looking to scale up positive content. The Civic Studios team comes with experience in content research and impact measurement, which will be beneficial to us. Both companies are committed to innovating, pushing boundaries, and delivering fresh content,” Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder and CEO, Pocket Aces, added.

Also Read Even as Netflix cracks a whip on password sharing in the US, India remains far away in the game

Moreover, the founder of Civic Studios, Anushka Shah, will also join the board of directors at Pocket Aces.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook