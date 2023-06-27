scorecardresearch
PNB MetLife appoints Sourabh Lohtia as head of marketing

Lohtia will be responsible for all aspects of marketing at PNB MetLife, including brand, digital and growth marketing

Written by BrandWagon Online
Prior to this role, Lohtia was the director and business head of Bancassurance Retail and head of Business Development at PNB MetLife
PNB MetLife, an Indian life insurance company, has today announced the appointment of Sourabh Lohtia as head of Marketing, effective May 1, 2023.
In this role, Lohtia will be responsible for all aspects of marketing at PNB MetLife, including brand and channel marketing, customer lifecycle management, product marketing, and digital marketing. Additionally, he will also spearhead PNB MetLife’s digital business growth through the company’s website.

Prior to this role, Lohtia was the director and business head of Bancassurance Retail and head of Business Development at PNB MetLife.

Speaking on the appointment, Ashish Srivastava, MD and CEO of PNB MetLife, said, “I am happy to welcome Sourabh Lohtia as head of marketing. Sourabh’s strategic insight and track record of accelerating growth will be instrumental in our efforts to benefit our customers, with innovative offerings and services for every stage of their lives. I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in helping us achieve our goals in line with our purpose to Milkar Life Aage Badhaein.”

With almost 20 years of experience in the life insurance industry, Lohtia has been part of leadership roles at different insurance companies including ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Edelweiss Tokio Life.

“I am honored and excited to take on this role. PNB MetLife’s Circle of Life philosophy appeals greatly to my personal view of the value of life insurance. I look forward to supporting PNB MetLife’s journey as one of the leading life insurance companies in India,” Sourabh Lohtia added.

First published on: 27-06-2023 at 17:11 IST

