Plum unveils new campaign for its newly launched haircare range

The brand has unveiled its inaugural ad campaign for the range that features the Plum Coconut Milk and Peptides Strength and Shine Shampoo.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Plum will also be associating with influencers and viral marketing to promote the campaign.
Plum, a vegan D2C beauty brand has launched Coconut Milk and peptides-based haircare for weak and dull hair. The brand has unveiled its inaugural ad campaign for the range that features the Plum Coconut Milk and Peptides Strength and Shine Shampoo.

Devised by the creative minds of Famous Innovations, the campaign film appeals to its target audience with a message that’s delivered in a raw, and humorous way. The film follows a storyline where the protagonist Shruti uses the Plum Coconut Milk and Peptides shampoo that gives her 22x shinier hair in 1 wash while forcing people around her to wear sunglasses to shield them from the blinding shine!

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Shankar Prasad, founder and CEO at Plum, said, “We have been loved and accepted by our consumers for our skincare and bodycare products. We wanted to extend our clean & 100% vegan offerings to haircare as well so that we become part of the monthly purchase basket for the entire family. Consumers today are facing modern-day problems like stress, pollution & other environmental factors that take a toll on their hair making them weak & dull. This film lands the message of getting strong and extremely shiny hair with our Coconut Milk & Peptides shampoo in just 1 application in a manner that’s fun and quirky, to drive a high recall amongst the target audience.

Moreover, the ad film will be amplified through multiple media channels like Facebook, Instagram and OTT platforms. The brand has planned an influencer outreach with names like Trinetra (“Meher” of Made in Heaven fame), Viraj Ghelani (comedy content creator), actors & beauty content creators like Shivangi Singh, Ahaana Krishna and Sarah Sarosh amongst others. Additionally, the brand has also rolled out sampling activation for its consumers.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 13:16 IST

