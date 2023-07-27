scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Plum Goodness retains Team Pumpkin for performance marketing mandate

The new mandate will be serviced by ROIsted, the performance marketing and SEO unit of the agency and will focus on bottom-of-the-funnel initiatives as a part of the mandate

Written by BrandWagon Online
Plum Goodness’ is celebrating its ninth anniversary this month.
Plum Goodness’ is celebrating its ninth anniversary this month.

Fast-growing Indian beauty and personal care brand Plum Goodness has extended its association with Team Pumpkin, an integrated marketing agency its as performance marketing partner for second year in a row.

As per the company, the agency will focus on bottom-of-the-funnel initiatives as a part of the mandate. Additionally, the new mandate will be serviced by ROIsted, the performance marketing and SEO unit formed after recent restructuring in the company and formation of specialised agencies.

Speaking on the announcement, Ranjeet Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Team Pumpkin, said, “The team is ecstatic with this retention. The brand’s ethos is one that we resonate with strongly, and we look forward to doing more work together that is both meaningful and memorable.”

Also Read

Moreover, Plum Goodness’ is celebrating its ninth anniversary this month. The company’s decision to extend their contract with Team Pumpkin is based after a series of successful campaigns by the agency for plumgoodness.com, increasing their revenue and consistently improving the ROAS for the brand.

Also Read

Abhishek Agrawal, chief business officer, Plum Goodness, added, “We are delighted by the positive reception of the birthday sale by our wonderful consumers. Team Pumpkin has helped in the efficient execution of our strategy. We look forward to the continued association to drive bigger and better results.”

Founded in 2013, Plum Goodness has a portfolio of cruelty-free and non-toxic products with over 500 SKUs. Their skincare, makeup, haircare, and daycare products have a strong online presence and are available across 15 countries and in over 350 towns and cities in India.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
digital marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-07-2023 at 14:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS