Plum Goodness retains Team Pumpkin for performance marketing mandate

Fast-growing Indian beauty and personal care brand Plum Goodness has extended its association with Team Pumpkin, an integrated marketing agency its as performance marketing partner for second year in a row.

As per the company, the agency will focus on bottom-of-the-funnel initiatives as a part of the mandate. Additionally, the new mandate will be serviced by ROIsted, the performance marketing and SEO unit formed after recent restructuring in the company and formation of specialised agencies.

Speaking on the announcement, Ranjeet Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Team Pumpkin, said, “The team is ecstatic with this retention. The brand’s ethos is one that we resonate with strongly, and we look forward to doing more work together that is both meaningful and memorable.”

Moreover, Plum Goodness’ is celebrating its ninth anniversary this month. The company’s decision to extend their contract with Team Pumpkin is based after a series of successful campaigns by the agency for plumgoodness.com, increasing their revenue and consistently improving the ROAS for the brand.

Abhishek Agrawal, chief business officer, Plum Goodness, added, “We are delighted by the positive reception of the birthday sale by our wonderful consumers. Team Pumpkin has helped in the efficient execution of our strategy. We look forward to the continued association to drive bigger and better results.”

Founded in 2013, Plum Goodness has a portfolio of cruelty-free and non-toxic products with over 500 SKUs. Their skincare, makeup, haircare, and daycare products have a strong online presence and are available across 15 countries and in over 350 towns and cities in India.

