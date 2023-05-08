playR has partnered with four IPL teams as their exclusive global merchandise partner. The teams include Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals.

The brand has shipped over 35,000 jerseys and 15,000 fan merchandise in 30 days. In addition to jerseys and fan merchandise, playR has introduced cricket equipment for IPL franchise, giving fans multiple touch points to connect with their favourite team.

Speaking on the partnership Ravi Kukreja, co-founder and director, playR said,“IPL has revolutionised an almost non-existent sports merchandise market in India, and our goal is to provide fans with the best sports merchandise and equipment.”

playR is a sport and lifestyle brand founded in 2021. It retails in 250-plus retail stores and will soon touch 800 stores globally. It also retails from its dedicated e-commerce store, as well as on multi- brand online stores. playR provides a range of products that includes t-shirts, jackets, shorts, tracksuits, bats, balls, leg-guards, gloves, bicycles, bags, yoga mats, bottles, etc., as well as limited-edition items.

