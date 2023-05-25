PlayerzPot promotes Mihir Sanchala to CTO

PlayerzPot announced that Mihir Sanchala had been promoted to chief technology officer. For the last five years, he played an important role in building PlayerzPot’s technological framework and leading its technology team as AVP- technology.

“Mihir’s profound technical expertise and skills have been instrumental in shaping our platform into a responsible super gaming app, offering a diverse range of games with a strong emphasis on safety and security features. We will further enhance our platform to realize our company’s core requirement of building robust tech, addressing the ever-changing technological landscape,’’ said Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot.

In his new role as CTO, Mihir will continue to drive innovation and enhance operational efficiency at PlayerzPot. He will analyze the cost factors associated with technology operations and identify opportunities to optimize expenditures while maintaining high standards of performance. He will incorporate his technical knowledge and decade of experience into his new role as the company’s CTO as well as leading the team’s efforts towards the overall technological development and strategy to ensure that they will align with the company’s overall mission, vision, and future goals.

Mihir introduced innovative changes, reducing the time to introduce new sports and achieving three times company growth. Transitioning to native apps and optimizing infrastructure during the pandemic further boosted revenue and expanded the user base to over five million.

“Over the last five years, I have worked with an incredibly talented team, mentors, and seniors, who guided me throughout to do my best and come up with fruitful outcomes,” said Mihir Sanchala, CTO, PlayerzPot on his appointment.

Also Read PUMA collaborates with Orangutan as official kit partner

Mihir will spearhead partnerships and improve the company’s tech infrastructure. With a focus on optimization, he’ll drive innovation, enhance user experience, and foster cross-functional collaboration. His leadership will establish PlayerzPot as a pioneering force in fantasy sports.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook