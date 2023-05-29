PlayerzPot launches campaign #TalentKiValue with brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna

PlayerzPot unveiled a campaign titled #TalentKiValue along with its brand ambassador, Rashmika Mandanna. The campaign aims to empower indoor gamers in Indian households.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Sunil Yadav, chief executive officer, PlayerzPot, said, “Skill-based gaming is one of the biggest gaming categories that have caught the fancy of the country, across age groups. However, the larger Indian gaming community is still years behind making a viable career out of skill-based casual games, that too in mobile format.”

The campaign films involve Rashmika Mandanna as a celeb gamer encouraging and recognising the prowess of indoor game experts. In a country where gaming is still considered a hobby, #TalentKiValue applauds the players for their talents through a series of contests and games with a chance to win prizes. The core idea is to amplify the demand for gamers in the country, which is #TalentKiValue.

“We have all grown up playing ludo, carrom, chess, and snakes and ladders in our homes and societies. #TalentKiValue campaign will be a way for the members of the households to sit up and take note of the latent talent in their household,” Rashmika Mandanna, actor and brand ambassador, PlayerzPot, said.

The campaign will be aired on various digital platforms and OTT.

