Platinum Guild International rolls out new campaign for Men of Platinum with cricketer Suryakumar Yadav

Platinum Guild International (PGI) India’s Men of Platinum has launched a new chapter of their narrative by onboarding cricketer Suryakumar Yadav.

The brand has rolled out six digital films, a television rendition, print and other content formats work together to weave parallel narratives of Yadav’s journey and the rare, values that Men of Platinum represent. The campaign thought is brought alive via an immersive journey into the life of the cricketer through a series titled “A Minute with Men of Platinum X Suryakumar Yadav”. This six-part mini-series pulls back the curtain on his life, tracing the threads of his journey.

Speaking on the association and the new campaign series, Sujala Martis, director – Consumer Marketing, Platinum Guild International – India said, “Capitalising on the upcoming cricket season and the festive spirit, we’ve launched a new campaign for Men of Platinum with cricketer Suryakumar Yadav. Our goal is to blend the thrill of cricket and values of the brand, emphasising the rare traits that define real men of character and precious platinum. Today platinum jewellery is seen as a modern success symbol, representing men with success stories that stand on values that are rare and tough to abide by. Perfectly embodying these traits, Suryakumar Yadav is the shining star of our campaign.”

“A Minute with Men of Platinum X Suryakumar Yadav” unfolds in mini-episodes, each highlighting a unique facet. Each episode spends a minute on a moment that showcases character traits that make one a Man of Platinum. It kicks off with an inspiring episode, ‘A Minute on Self-Belief’, a testament to Suryakumar’s triumphant debut. The next episode, ‘A Minute on Courage’, revisits a time when he faced a severe injury yet stood strong. The third episode, ‘A Minute on Resilience’, pays tribute to Suryakumar’s indefatigable spirit. Against all odds, ‘SKY’, as he is fondly called, stood tall through all the challenges that came his way, ultimately securing a coveted spot on the Indian team. The episode draws parallels with the resilient nature of platinum, which makes it truly rare & SKY. ‘A Minute on Compassion’ shares a poignant moment from Suryakumar’s early days with the cricketing legend, the master blaster. ‘A Minute on Endurance’, dwells on a value both Suryakumar and platinum share, the ability to endure. The series concludes with ‘A Minute on Staying True,’ just like platinum remains true to its form over time, Suryakumar, too, has stayed authentic to his game and himself, cementing his place not just in cricket, but in the hearts of millions.

Along with this, is content that revolves around a Platinum style statement and what it means.

Suryakumar Yadav shared his thoughts on being a part of the new Men of Platinum campaign, as he stated, “I am excited to come on board and be a part of this season’s campaign for the new collection. Platinum is a metal that always endures and never fades, thus making it truly rare. I have always strongly believed in values like self-belief, endurance, courage, resilience, and compassion that Men of Platinum stands for. These values have guided me throughout my professional and personal life. Platinum jewellery also resonates with my personal style – the range of sleek, minimal, and contemporary designs appeal to my style sensibilities, allowing me to seamlessly integrate these pieces into my wardrobe.”

The campaign with Suryakumar Yadav will also be supported by an outreach across television, print, digital, social and public relations.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook