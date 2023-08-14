Planet Marathi Group and Vistas Media collaborates to launch ‘Planet Bharat’

Planet Marathi Group collaborates with Vistas Media to launch an OTT platform called ‘Planet Bharat’. The new OTT will showcase high-quality local language content across a diverse range of formats, languages, dialects and genres. Planet Bharat is being announced this Independence Day and will be launched in November 2023.

Planet Bharat will address the need for hyperlocal content across multiple languages. Planet Bharat is a hybrid model of SVOD, TVOD, and AVOD, powered by proprietary technology. The super app aims to produce, license and deliver meaningful content and promote content as the ‘hero’, setting it apart from other OTTs in the market.

By focusing on creating and licensing, highly localised and relevant content, Planet Bharat will offer a cost-effective and value-driven entertainment experience for its viewers. Planet Bharat aims to bring forward multilingual content slates from various Indian languages.

The super app will also be a social entertainment platform with feature films, series, music, infotainment, non-fiction, social gaming, wallets and use various advanced technologies like AI-powered personalisation, voice commands, among other advanced tech features.

“It is essential that we elevate the standards of creating and consuming Indian content. Our country is home to numerous languages, each possessing its own unique power and potential that remains largely untapped. There is a significant void in exceptional content from India across languages, and Planet Bharat aims to bridge that gap. With the launch of Planet Bharat, we strive to create a unified one stop destination, where audiences across the globe can enjoy and embrace the diverse cultural heritage that India has to offer,” Akshay Bardapurkar, founder and CEO, Planet Marathi Group, said.

Planet Marathi OTT platform-partner, Vistas Media also produced high-quality content across formats, languages and genres in India such as Bhonsle, JL-50, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai, Nakkash in Hindi, along with Writer and J-Baby in Tamil, and AB Aani CD in Marathi. Further, the group has produced/co-produced films in Hollywood such as The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, Son and The Featherweight.

The group aims to strengthen its position across key languages in India with the introduction of Planet Bharat.

“Our country is made up of various languages, cultures and dialects and often, many of them get neglected for various reasons. Planet Bharat aims to bring the whole nation together, wherein we will celebrate the diversity of our culture with a significant representation across segments,” Abhayanand Singh, CEO, Vistas Media said.

