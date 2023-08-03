PlanB bags the social media mandate for moneyview

PlanB, a creative and digital agency based out of Bengaluru, has won the social media mandate for moneyview, a fintech startup in India. According to the company, the collaboration comes at a time when the company has scaled its presence across the country, making financial services accessible for all.

As part of the mandate, PlanB will help in creating awareness and driving salience for moneyview among digital-savvy users and make them a part of financial inclusion.

Talking about the mandate, Sunil Penugonda, CEO and co-founder, PlanB, said, “The need for money offers a landscape rich with emotions and moneyview offers an interesting opportunity for us to find ways to leverage in this space. The fastest growing fintech sits bang in the center of the tension between people’s desire for things and the absence of money to fulfill them. We can’t wait to mine this space and produce work to simplify finance for the masses.”

Under the social media mandate, PlanB will look to partner with moneyview’s new clients to redefine a new category boosted by India’s fertile economic landscape. The mandate which was won through a competitive multi-agency pitch process will be managed by the agency’s Bangalore office.

Also Read Havas Worldwide India appoints Kundan Joshee as managing partner and head – West and South

“For a fast-growing fintech brand, social media becomes an epicentre of brand engagement and conversations. We need a partner like PlanB, who understands the dynamics of the digital ecosystem quite well. Backed by their brand-growth frameworks and insight-based content roadmap, we’re confident to connect with our users (existing and potential) on a deeper level,” SV Prasanth Naidu, CMO, moneyview, added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook