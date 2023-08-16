Pizza Hut rolls out new brand campaign featuring emoji avatars

Pizza Hut has launched its new film for its new brand campaign. The campaign features two emoji avatars, personifying varying moods of people in their daily life situations.

The film opens with a heart-eyed emoji avatar Seema, who is elated at her first anniversary and selects Mazedar Makhni Paneer pizza to celebrate the occasion. On the other hand, her partner Sameer, represented by crossed-out eyes emoji avatar is overwhelmed and chooses Dhabe Da Keema to cheer himself up. The film highlights the campaign message – ‘Pizzas for every mood’ in a colloquial language.

Talking about the campaign, Aanandita Datta, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India said, “We understand the role of emotions in determining our food choices. This inspired us to introduce emoji avatars to further strengthen our bond with the audience. Emojis have become a universal language today and our emoji avatars stand out to bring our customers together under one roof, making them experience best-tasting pizzas enveloped in our warm service.”

Pizza Hut’s new film is conceptualised and shot by Creativeland Asia Pvt. Ltd, is part of the brand’s 360-degree marketing campaign which is being rolled out across television, digital social media platforms, involving PR and influencer outreach, OOH and in-store branding to connect with consumers at every touchpoint.

Moreover, the film is being promoted across TV, OTT platforms, as well as social media platforms and apps such as Glance, Saavan, Spotify, Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Snapchat, Amazon, PhonePe, Uber among others.

