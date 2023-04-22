Pizza Hut launches pizzas featuring Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill

Pizza Hut announced the launch of a variety of 10 pizzas. The brand has roped in Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill to promote the range through ‘Mood Badle, Pizza Badle’ campaign. Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill feature in two separate TVCs.

Talking about the campaign, Aanandita Datta, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India said, “The TVCs have been brought to life by Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill through their style coupled with wordplay using the campaign theme “Mood Badle, Pizza Badle”

Commenting on the TVC, Sajan Raj Kurup, chairman and founder, Creativeland Asia said “Pizza Hut’s ‘Mood Badle, Pizza Badle’ campaign taps into the trend of linking cravings to emotions. The campaign is designed to celebrate the relationship between feelings and the food.”

The TVCs have been conceptualised and shot by Creativeland Asia Pvt. Ltd. and will be promoted in seven major languages- Hinglish (Original), Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. Furthermore, Pizza Hut will be rolling out marketing campaigns across television, digital social media platforms, PR and influencer outreach, OOH and in-store branding to connect with consumers.