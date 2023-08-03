Pine Labs appoints Navnit Nakra as chief revenue officer

Merchant commerce omnichannel platform, Pine Labs today announced the appointment of Navnit Nakra as their chief revenue officer. As per the company, Nakra will be responsible for developing and executing growth strategies, new business generation, streamlining processes to attain efficiencies and maximising revenue streams for the payments business in India.

Prior to joining Pine Labs, Nakra was the CEO at OnePlus for India region where he spearheaded operations and the overall business strategy in India. He has also worked for Apple where he was heading the Affordability business for India. He started his career with Citibank where he spent more than 14 years across consumer and institutional banking. In his last role at Citibank, he was leading the Commercial solutions groups for India and was the regional lead for e-commerce segment for the bank across India, Greater China, and Korea.

Commenting on the appointment, Kush Mehra, president and CBO, Pine Labs, said, “Navnit has been a long-time partner of Pine Labs through his previous stints, and has a deep understanding of our platform and products. He is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience in the banking and technology space. I am confident that under his leadership our organisation will further accelerate its growth momentum and reach newer heights. I welcome Navnit to the Pine Labs group and wish him the best in his journey ahead.”

Nakra holds an MBA from Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School. He has been a diversity and inclusion champion and is passionate about mentoring and advising young professionals and startups.

“I am a strong proponent of Digital Payments and the overall ecosystem that India is pioneering. I am excited to join Pine Labs, an organisation that has been at the forefront of the digital payments revolution in the country. I look forward to working with the team and making a meaningful contribution to the ecosystem,” Navnit Nakra, chief revenue officer, Pine Labs added.

