Pidilite Industries appoints Manish Dubey as chief marketing officer

In his prior role at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Dubey held the position of chief of Marketing and e-commerce.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Dubey is an alumnus of IIM Bangalore.
Pidilite Industries Ltd., a manufacturer of construction and specialty chemicals and art and craft products has announced the appointment of Manish Dubey as its chief marketing officer (CMO).

Speaking on the announcement, Bharat Puri, managing director, Pidilite Industries said, “We are delighted to welcome Manish Dubey to the Pidilite family. His deep expertise in branding, digital marketing, and leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our marketing strategies and contribute to our continued success.”

Sharing his thoughts on the move, Manish Dubey, chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries, stated, “Pidilite’s focus on building iconic brands and solid customer connect keeps them at the industry forefront. I’m excited to join the company and use my experience to further drive impactful marketing and digital strategies.”

An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Dubey has also held senior marketing positions across other companies like General Mills and Asian Paints.

First published on: 17-08-2023 at 13:45 IST

