PhonePe launches brand campaign on motor insurance

PhonePe on Wednesday announced the launch of its brand campaign- ‘PhonePe- Insurance your way’, focused on motor insurance.

The campaign consists of five ad films of 20-25 sec each, with messaging and a hook reinforcing PhonePe’s commitment to offering insurance with complete transparency and range of choices while protecting the privacy of its consumers.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Ramesh Srinivasan, head of brand marketing, PhonePe, said, “Insurance has been typically sold to customers instead of being purchased by them. Insurance buying should be a hassle-free experience, free from misinformation and anxiety of unwanted calls. With Insurance on PhonePe, consumers can choose add-ons they need and never get bothered by unwanted calls.”

