Philips unveils OneBlade for BGMI esports

Philips India announces its partnership with BGMI esports, venturing into the world of gaming with the launch of its BGMI esports team, named ‘OneBlade’. The collaboration marks a strategic development in Philips’s foray into the gaming industry strengthening its commitment to reaching the Gen Z audience.

R esports will represent Philips team OneBlade brand during its participation in BGMI tournaments featuring the brand’s logo and carrying the tagline, ‘move fearlessly.’ The players comprising the team include Abhinav Kumar, Harshit Kashyap, Dev Sapra, Badal Kumar Behara, Almaz Rahman, and Akhand Pratap Singh.

“Building on our successful alliance for the launch of Philips OneBlade QP1424, we aim to cater to the grooming needs of the GenZ gamers with an enhanced product experience enabling them to ‘Move Fearlessly’. By supporting the talented players, we are confident in showcasing the Philips OneBlade spirit and capturing the enthusiasm of the gaming community,” Deepali Agarwal, head, personal health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, said.

Philips OneBlade’s foray into the gaming space follows its association as the styling partner for the NODWIN Valorant Challengers tournament.

Also Read ASICS announces Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador

.The team will compete under the banner of the Philips OneBlade brand, participating in prominent BGMI tournaments, including the highly anticipated BGMI Mater Series Tournament from July 1 to October 1, 2023.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook