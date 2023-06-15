Philips Kitchen Appliances unveils its campaign Chatkare

Philips has launched its latest campaign, “Chatkare”, to encourages viewers to embrace cooking. The ad depicts moments of happiness, love, and friendship while showing the usefulness of Philips’ cutting-edge line of kitchen appliances in everyday life.

The film captures cultural and social nuances from different zones, showcasing a young expecting couple enjoying home-cooked golgappe during a rainy day, while another couple secretly relishing the crisp, golden brown vada in their kitchen. Followed by a Parsi uncle becoming the hero of the neighbourhood, treating kids to ice gola made using the Phillips Mixer Grinder.

Commenting on the new campaign, Pooja Baid, marketing head, Philips Domestic Appliances India Ltd, said, “Chatkare campaign aims to celebrate cooking as a joyful everyday experience and food as a medium to bond with your loved ones. It also celebrates the “Me” time that the consumers get by cooking different culinary delights with Philips Kitchen appliances.”

Additionally, the campaign is conceptualised by Ogilvy India.

“When conceptualising this campaign for today’s generation, we wanted to demonstrate the joy of cooking that Philips brings to every Indian household. The jingle captures how we are always looking for a moment of chatkare and Swanand’s voice just adds magic to those moments. Each instance has been chosen to perfectly convey the message of “jab chahein khushiyan pakayein,” Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North) added.

The campaign breaks with a long-format digital film and extends to TV, cinema as well as social media platforms.

