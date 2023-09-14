Philips India launches ‘Move Fearlessly’ campaign for OneBlade

The Philips OneBlade ‘Move Fearlessly’ campaign is crafted to resonate with India’s Gen Z. The campaign is driven by the mission to empower young males and inspire confidence throughout their journey. The film showcases a young man embarking on a grooming adventure with Philips OneBlade while on a moving train. Encouraged by his friends, he accepts the challenge with uncertainty but gains remarkable confidence despite the challenges.

The tool incorporates a protective plate, glide coating, and rounded tips, with a promise of ‘No Nick. No Cuts.’ The campaign’s approach to the audience is two-fold, where at the product level, Philips promises a grooming experience free from the fear of nicks and cuts. Secondly, on an emotional level, the brand strives to inspire and empower these young individuals to confront life’s challenges head-on, encompassing all facets, including grooming.

“The ‘Move Fearlessly’ campaign transcends grooming, and it is a call to empower young Indians to confront life’s uncertainties with confidence. With the New Philips OneBlade, we aspire to be their companion, enabling them to face each day unafraid. Our ‘No Nick. No Cuts’ promise epitomises our commitment to well-being, ensuring that young individuals always present their best selves to the world,” Deepali Agarwal, business head- personal health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, said.

Also Read KFC India partners with PivotConsult to enhance customer lifecycle

The campaign will come to life through a range of consumer touchpoints, each chosen to resonate with Gen Z’s preferences and lifestyle. From harnessing the reach and interactivity of digital media and OTT platforms to collaborating with influencers who resonate with the target audience. Also, Philips will be deploying campus ambassadors and campus activations, engaging with the gaming community through gaming activations, and offering hands-on in-store demos for potential consumers as well.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook