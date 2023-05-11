Philips India today has launched #ComebackYourWay campaign, which shines a light on the struggles and triumphs of mothers everywhere. The campaign, featuring Sania Mirza, calls on society to support women as they make their comeback in their own way. It further reiterates the strength and resilience of mothers and encourages society to help them pursue their dreams while also being amazing moms.

In the campaign film, Mirza is depicted playing a tennis match against societal factors that have acted as impediments to her comeback as a mother. Throughout the match, her voiceover addresses the questions and doubts that society has thrown her way. But Mirza responds to each of them with confidence, highlighting the incredible strength and determination of mothers. The campaign’s visuals are woven with a powerful message that resonates deeply with anyone who has ever struggled to balance the role of a parent with their individual aspirations.

Commenting on the campaign, Deepali Agarwal, head, personal health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, “At Philips India, our consistent focus is on bringing meaningful innovation to the disposal of all our consumers. As a mother, you are constantly balancing the need to give your baby the best and your desire for some self-care. We understand this and that’s why with Philips Avent, we want to partner with parents through this delicate balance. We hope that this campaign will inspire more mothers to pursue their passion and enable them to make a strong comeback.”

Additionally, the film integrates the Philips Avent Breast Pump, which presents as a true companion for all mothers. The breast pump serves as a helping hand to mothers to stay connected with their babies even when they’re away for work, and to continue providing them with the nourishment they need while navigating the challenges of motherhood.

The #ComebackYourWay with Philips Avent campaign kickstarted when the ace tennis player took to her social media last week, asking her followers to pledge their support in helping mothers around them to make a comeback. The initiative hosted on comebackyourway.co.in received 10000+ pledges from people across the country that resonated with the sentiment.

Taking a hint from the overwhelming response received on the initiative, the company has announced the launch of #AskAvent- a knowledge hub for all lactating and breastfeeding mothers. The platform will enable new mothers to get answers to their breastfeeding and lactation queries, read articles and blogs related to breastfeeding, as well as book one-on-one private consultations with lactation experts. This consultation session as well as all information on #AskAvent will be available free of charge to all mothers.

The campaign breaks out on the Instagram handle of Philips India and Philips Avent India along with the YouTube page of Philips India. It further extends to Sania Mirza’s Instagram page and Momspresso’s Instagram and Facebook handles.

