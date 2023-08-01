Philips Avent collaborates with Neha Dhupia and Freedom to Feed for World Breastfeeding Week

In honour of World Breastfeeding Week 2023, Philips Avent has collaborated with actress Neha Dhupia and her parenting initiative, Freedom to Feed. As per the company, the collaboration aims to destigmatize conversations around breastfeeding and provide meaningful support to women on their breastfeeding journey.

As part of this campaign, Freedom to Feed will host a series of LIVE conversations featuring celebrities and new moms including Bipasha Basu, Gauahar Khan, Dia Mirza. The conversation will also be joined by influencer and content creator, Masoom Minawala, Deepali Agarwal head of personal health at Philips Indian Subcontinent and lactation consultant Dr. Shagufta Parveen. The conversations will serve to normalise discussions around breastfeeding and provide insights into the challenges and joys that come with motherhood.

Talking about the initiative, Deepali Agarwal, head, personal health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, “At Philips Avent, we understand that breastfeeding is a pivotal moment in every new mother’s life. However, we also acknowledge the challenges and uncertainties that come with it. We are dedicated to placing mothers, babies, and their well-being at the forefront of all our endeavours.”

Additionally, the campaign will culminate in an event in Mumbai on August 7, where mothers such as Soha Ali Khan, journalist Faye D’Souza, Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat and Philips spokesperson, Deepali Agarwal will join a panel discussion moderated by Neha Dhupia.

“To support and highlight the issues breastfeeding mothers face, I created Freedom to Feed, my own endeavour to support breastfeeding mothers in India. This year, I am happy to take the conversation around breastfeeding to more mothers with an incredible panel of inspiring women. Together, we seek to normalise discussions around breastfeeding and parenting,” Neha Dhupia, added.

Moreover, the collaboration between Philips Avent and Neha Dhupia’s Freedom to Feed is set to break the stigma around breastfeeding and create a nurturing environment for new mothers.

