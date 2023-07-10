PepsiCo India introduces 100% recycled plastic bottles with Pepsi Black

PepsiCo India, a global consumer packaged goods company, has today announced the introduction of 100% recycled plastic, rPET (excluding label and cap) bottles in the carbonated beverage category with Pepsi Black. As per the company, this launch is part of PepsiCo India’s mission to build a positive value chain through a circular, inclusive economy where packaging never becomes waste.

Speaking on the announcement, George Kovoor, senior vice president, Beverages and Sustainability, PepsiCo India said, “We are encouraged by the measures taken by the Government to promote a circular economy in India. We are proud to launch the 100% rPET bottles of Pepsi Black. This an important milestone in our sustainability journey, backed by our intent to create a positive value chain and this launch is yet another step in that direction. We shall learn and evolve as we continue our endeavors to build a robust ecosystem while expanding the use of recycled content in our packaging.”

Additionally, the Pepsi Black rPET bottles are manufactured in India in partnership with Srichakra Polyplast (India) Private Limited with the bottling partner, Varun Beverages.

Driven by its ‘Winning with pep+’ philosophy, the company recognises the importance of taking comprehensive efforts to reduce, recycle and re-invent its packaging.

