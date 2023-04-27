Pepsi unveils campaign ‘Rise Up, Baby!’; onboards Samantha Ruth Prabhu as brand ambassador

Pepsi has unveiled its brand campaign ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ featuring actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. With this campaign the actress becomes its newest brand ambassador.

Speaking on the campaign, Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Pepsi has always strived to reflect the synergy of the younger generation. Through our last two campaigns, we aimed to portray the irrepressible spirit of the youth as they rise above societal norms. For this campaign, our focus was to offer an empowering campaign for the women of India and pay a tribute to their unwavering self-belief and self-confidence.”

As per the company, the campaign aims to encourage women to follow their passions and irrepressible beliefs to break the societal norms that the world has created for them. It portrays the archetypal situations an Indian woman faces daily, from being questioned for not being married by a certain age, shamed for staying out late for work or taking up a lead action-oriented role.

Commenting on the campaign, director Punit Malhotra, said on the TVC, “I am looking forward to directing the new Pepsi film, which has been a creative and exciting project from start to finish. Pepsi is a brand that is known for its iconic campaigns and cutting-edge marketing strategies, and I am honored to join them as they introduce the powerhouse that is Samantha Prabhu. She has been a wonderful collaborator in this project, embodying the spirit of Pepsi with her hard work and dedication. I am excited to have worked with such a dynamic team, and I am confident that this new film will make a lasting impression with audiences everywhere.”

Additionally, the words, ‘Rise Up Baby’, pays homage to the free-spirited women who do not let others define their worth, and march to their own rhythm, and aims to inspire every woman out there to own their life with unwavering self-confidence, authenticity, and mettle.

“I strongly believe that women should always follow their hearts, shattering the stereotypes that society has set for us. The campaign, was therefore, even more special for me as it exemplifies the unshakable and persistent spirit of the women of this generation while inspiring them to wear their quirks on their sleeves. I am truly excited to be associated with Pepsi and cannot wait for fans to get inspired by the campaign and ‘Rise Up, Baby!,” added Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The new 360-degree campaign will be amplified across television, digital, outdoor, and social media.

