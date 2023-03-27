Pepperfry appoints Hussaine Kesury as chief activation officer

Pepperfry has announced the appointment of Hussaine Kesury as the chief activation officer. As per the company, in his new role, Kesury will lead Pepperfry’s omnichannel efforts across Company-Owned Company-Operated (COCO) and Franchise-Owned Franchise-Operated (FOFO) Studio businesses. He will also lead the operations and expansion of Pepperfry’s retail footprint.

Previously, as the chief category officer at Pepperfry, Kesury was responsible for scaling the D2C private labels and growing the marketplace. He brings more than two decades of experience having worked across sectors like marketing, sales, and product management in companies including eBay India, Tata AIG Life Insurance, and ICICI Bank, among others. It is believed that Hussaine has been associated with Pepperfry since its inception.

Speaking on the appointment, Ashish Shah, co-Founder and chief operating officer, Pepperfry, said, “Hussaine has been the pillar of our business since inception, over these years, Hussaine and team has helped build a great supply side of our business that makes Pepperfry India’s largest destination of all things home. Hussaine has deep-rooted knowledge of our products, merchants, and markets and is one of the known leaders in the industry for his work in the category. Last 15 months we have significantly expanded our offline footprint with 200 plus Company owned and Franchisee Owned Studios across 100 cities in India, as we look to leverage these investments, we see Hussaine using his leadership and decade-long experience with Pepperfry to help scale these to newer heights and make this format one of the most profitable Franchise Business in India over the coming years”.

Hussaine Kesury, chief activation officer, Pepperfry, said, “With the changing retail landscape in India, it is imperative that we continue to innovate and provide our customers with the best possible shopping experience. I look forward to take on this new role at Pepperfry”.

