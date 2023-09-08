Pepe Jeans launched ‘W11 LOVE FROM LONDON’ featuring Lila Moss

Pepe Jeans announced the launch of its campaign ‘W11 LOVE FROM LONDON’ campaign, lensed by photographer Alasdair McLellan capturing British model Lila Moss. As Pepe Jeans London celebrates its 50th anniversary under the seasonal story ‘I LOVE LONDON’, the London-born denim lifestyle brand presents collaborations to pay homage to London heritage.

Moss embarks on a journey through the streets of W11, which encompass the neighbourhoods of Notting Hill and Ladbroke Grove in West London. Each location complements the London Boho looks from the Pepe Jeans AW23 collection, creating a narrative that captures the true essence of Pepe Jeans’ birthplace

Lila showcases the styles from the collection, including denim pieces made from 100% recycled ﬁbres, a houndstooth wool coat with military details, a wide-leg chino in soft corduroy, baggy palazzo pants with a relaxed ﬁt in a soft twill fabric, and a double-breasted houndstooth wool-blend blazer, to name just a few.

Pepe Jeans London will start the distribution of campaign imagery and videos through various channels, including Pepe Jeans ofﬁcial platforms, selected media outlets, and key partners on September 5, 2023.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook