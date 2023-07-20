Paytm launches campaign India Kahe Paytm Karo

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, has launched a new ad campaign ‘India Kahe Paytm Karo’. As per the company, the campaign depicts the nuances of everyday life, showcasing the impact of Paytm QR codes and mobile payments in the lives of Indians.

With this campaign, the company highlights how Paytm is seamlessly integrated into the various facets of life of people living in these cities. Additionally, the company has also put up hoardings across cities to celebrate how Paytm adds value to the lives of Indians.

Talking about the campaign, Paytm spokesperson said, “We pride ourselves in bringing technology-driven innovations for our users by launching industry-first solutions that have taught mobile payments to India. We are celebrating the diverse fabric of our country where our pioneered Paytm QR codes have reached an equally diverse range of consumers and merchants. Whether it be sipping tea in irani cafe or buying stationary in local trains of Mumbai, we have imprinted ourselves in India’s heritage. We can say that the sound of digital India goes hand in hand with Paytm and the verb for mobile payments is now ‘Paytm karo’.”

The campaign has been launched across five cities Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook