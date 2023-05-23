PayNearby appoints Saif Khan as chief growth officer

PayNearby, a branchless banking and digital network has today, announced the appointment of Saif Khan as chief growth officer (CGO). As per the company, the appointment is aligned with the company’s plans to drive growth, through Distribution as-a-service (DaaS), across emerging businesses and channel partners.

According to the company, Khan will aid in accelerating and expanding PayNearby’s footprints by identifying market needs and opportunities to scale the business while delivering value to stakeholders. He will work in tandem with PayNearby’s sales team to achieve growth momentum on planned and new initiatives, the company added.

Khan is a seasoned business leader with 20+ years of experience in the banking industry. He most recently served as the country head of YES Bank, where he was instrumental in conceptualising and implementing the Business Design of Private Wealth. Prior to his time at YES Bank, Khan worked with IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Citibank across functions in branch banking and distribution roles and in a variety of leadership capacities. As PayNearby’s CGO, Khan will help in augmenting the company’s business model and scale exponentially on the top line as well as the bottom, keeping the interest of all stakeholders and customers at heart.

Speaking on the appointment, Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, MD and CEO, PayNearby said, “Continuing our trajectory, we have plans to fast-track our progress while introducing new lines of business and product offerings, helmed by Saif. He shares a deep passion for our mission and has demonstrated a strong track record of transitioning businesses to full scale, which will be crucial as we enter the next phase of our journey to make India inclusive. We have an ambitious and aggressive growth plan in the coming months, and he is the right fit to make the impact and lead this initiative. Saif is a great addition to PayNearby’s future initiatives, and we look forward to achieving more with his expertise.”

Talking about the new role, Saif Khan, chief growth officer, PayNearby, said, “PayNearby is on a swift growth path, and I feel honoured to be a part of this remarkable journey. We are on a mission to make financial and digital services available to everyone, everywhere, and with our DaaS network, we are taking high-end technology to the last mile. We are ready to move to the next stage of growth as we strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of all in Bharat and empower them. I am determined to help PayNearby reach even greater heights while fostering inclusive growth.”

