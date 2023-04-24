scorecardresearch
Pathkind Labs releases digital film ‘Hum Fark Nahi Karte’￼

The company claims the series propagates bringing about equality and changing mindsets while raising voices against social stigmas, taboos, and other aspects of discrimination

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
The film will be promoted across all digital channels of Pathkind Labs and its partner networks.
Pathkind Labs on Monday released a digital film that is a part of the brand’s campaign, ‘Hum Fark Nahi Karte’. The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Social Panga.

The company claims the series propagates bringing about equality and changing mindsets while raising voices against social stigmas, taboos, and other aspects of discrimination.

Speaking on the company’s fundamentals, Sanjeev Vashishta, managing director and CEO, Pathkind Diagnostics Private Limited, stated,  “We are a company of people who believe in the doctrine of ‘One country – One people. To uphold our belief, we offer all our team members equal opportunity to grow and shine in their respective domains”.

First published on: 24-04-2023 at 11:45 IST

