Parliament clears Bill for 28% GST on e-gaming

Both houses of Parliament on Friday passed the amendments to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws, without a debate, to impose 28% GST on full face value in online money gaming and casino and horse racing, from October 1.

The amendments, approved on the last working day of the session, also make it mandatory for offshore gaming firms to be registered in India in order to give a level-playing field to domestic firms.

The amendments to the Central Goods and Services Tax Act and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act bring an end to the three years of debate on the tax rate and the tax base on online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

Casinos are currently paying 28% GST on Gross Gaming Revenue (platform fees). The online gaming industry supplying actionable claims and some horse race clubs are currently paying GST at 18% on platform fees/commissions ranging from 5-20% of the full-face value while some horse race clubs are paying 28% on the full-face value.

In FY23, the Centre collected Rs 1,700 crore GST from online gaming, Rs 300 crore from casinos and Rs 80 crore from horse racing activities. In other words, GST receipts from the burgeoning online gaming industry fetched barely 2% of its estimated turnover of Rs 85,000 crore in FY23.

In its 50th meeting, the Council finally decided to impose GST at 28% on online gaming, the highest slab, a move that rattled the industry. Following representation from the industry, the Council, in its 51st meeting, decided to exempt redeployment of the winnings from online gaming from the 28% tax, in a significant relaxation for the fast-growing gaming industry.

The CGST Act now defines “online money gaming” as one in which “players pay or deposit money or money’s worth, including virtual digital assets, in the expectation of winning money or money’s worth, including virtual digital assets, in any event, including game, scheme, competition or any other activity or process, whether or not its outcome or performance is based on skill, chance or both, and whether the same is permissible or otherwise under any other law for the time being in force.”

The amendments do not affect the tax on casual online gaming in which no real money or betting or wager is involved.

Registration under GST is being made mandatory for a person supplying online money gaming, from a place outside India to a person in India. A special provision to provide for tax liability on overseas suppliers of online money gaming and for simplified GST registration for such suppliers as well as powers for blocking websites/platforms of non-compliant suppliers has been included in the IGST Act.

“There’s no effect of the amendments on the start-up ecosystem in India, as it brings parity between international entities & domestic ones,” a finance ministry official said.

By defining what constitutes online gaming, who is liable to pay GST, and how the GST will be calculated, the amendments would help eliminate uncertainty and ambiguity, Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY, said.

“However, one issue that remains unresolved is whether the deposit of money in an online gaming wallet constitutes a supply. This issue will likely be subject to interpretation in time,” Agarwal said.

