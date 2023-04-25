Parle’s Hide & Seek launches ‘Start your Story’ campaign

Parle has announced the launch of a new campaign for its cookie brand, Hide & Seek. With this campaign, Parle aims to explore multiple touchpoints to generate buzz and create excitement around the brand.

Commenting on the campaign, Mayank, senior category head, Parle Products, said, “We believe that the ‘Start your story with Hide & Seek’ campaign will help strengthen the brand’s position in the market and reinforce our commitment to delivering the best chocolate experience to our consumers.”

The new campaign, titled “Start your story with Hide & Seek,” features a TV commercial with two young protagonists who meet on a tennis court.

Speaking on the campaign, Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group ” Our aim with this campaign is to remind our target audience to not hide from the one they seek. The film portrays this message in a charming, lively, and enjoyable way.”

