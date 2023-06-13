Parle rolls out new TVC #HarKismiMeinHaiKiss for Parle Kismi

scorecardresearch
Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign has been conceptualised by Rediffusion
Parle has launched a television campaign titled “#HarKismiMeinHaiKiss,” for their toffee brand, Parle Kismi. The advertisement captures the brand thought of ‘Har Kismi mein hai Kiss,’ showcasing how Parle Kismi adds flavor and romance to life’s special moments. The TVC will be broadcasted pan-India.

The TVC which has been conceptualised by Rediffusion, shows a girl at the metro station while her partner comes to drop her off at the station. While seeing off, they want to share an intimate moment through a kiss, but are unable to do so and the girl takes the elevator to the platform.

Commenting on the campaign, Krishnarao Buddha, senior category head, Parle Products, said, “With our latest TVC, we aim to appeal to the newer generations, evoke nostalgia and revive cherished memories of friendship, affection, and compassion. Our mission is to spread love and reignite the influence of ‘Kismi’ among our beloved younger audience.”

The campaign has been directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Chris Chros Films.

“The campaign is based on the idea that a kiss is a powerful expression of love, and Parle Kismi is the perfect way to add a touch of sweetness to any kiss. We believe that this campaign will resonate with the younger audience,” Kalyani Srivastava, Jt. President, Rediffusion, added.

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 15:14 IST

Stock Market