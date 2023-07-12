scorecardresearch
Park+ unveils its new brand identity

The three cornerstones of new brand identity are young, agile and ambitious

Park+, an app for car owners, has unveiled its new logo. As per the company, the three cornerstones of its new brand identity are young, agile and ambitious.

Commenting on the development, Amit Lakhotia, founder and CEO, Park+ said, “As part of our evolving nature, we have refreshed our brand logo to reflect our ambitions. As a young, agile, and ambitious brand, we wanted our logo to reflect these qualities. Our refreshed identity reflects all three attributes. We are a young brand- only five years old. We are an agile brand- always on the lookout for a business problem we can solve. We are an ambitious brand- always pushing the envelope to create new milestones.”

Moreover, Park+ took up car owners’ problems such as finding a parking spot, tracking challans, recharging FASTag, renewing insurance, car cleaning, car maintenance and made these services effortless.

