Park Avenue Fragrance unveils new TVC featuring brand ambassador Siddhant Chaturvedi

Park Avenue has launched TVC campaign ‘Spray Kar, Aage Badh’, featuring its newly appointed brand ambassador actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. As per the company, the proposition of the ad film revolves around the idea that everyone experiences nervousness when attempting something for the first time.

Commenting on the campaign, Pooja Sahgal, chief marketing officer, Park Avenue, said, “Our campaign ‘Spray kar, aage badh’ draws inspiration from the insight that everyone, regardless of their background or profession, experiences nervousness when trying something for the first time. The film features Chaturvedi, who is not only performing but is also singing, adding a more personalised touch to the campaign.”

Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the TVC shows Chaturvedi performing in the rock concert quite comfortably but is nervous about his first stage-dive. That’s when Park Avenue gives him the confidence to boldy go ahead and make the stage-dive.

“Park Avenue fragrances are the preferred deodorants of choice for today’s generation. Nowadays, the youth are seeking new things and participating in new experiences. But sometimes they lack confidence or have doubts about taking the first step. I resonate strongly with these values as well. I personally prefer the Good Morning aerosol to give me a perfect start to the day,” Siddhant Chaturvedi added.

