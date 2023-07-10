Parineeti Chopra invests in Cleansta; acquires minority stake

Parineeti Chopra has invested by acquiring a minority stake in Clensta. Clensta’s mission is to provide consumers with clean, effective and sustainable solutions that enhance their well-being while minimizing its carbon footprint. It offers a range of health and personal care products in the wellness, hair care, skincare, eyecare, lip care and body-care categories combining science with eco-friendly formulations.

“The association gives me a great opportunity to help build a brand that will stay relevant for years to come because of its focus on product and its unique ethos to create ethically and consciously. I feel very strongly about treating our planet responsibly and am delighted that Clensta’s range of products fulfil the promise of providing consumers a better way,” actor Parineeti Chopra, said.

Clensta develops all its proprietary technologies —STAR (Safe Transdermal Absorption of the Reactive Ingredients Technology) that ensures effective and safe transdermal absorption of reactive ingredients and CRAN (Complete Release of Active Nutrients) that enables the assimilation of vital nutrients for healthy hair, skin, and overall body wellness—at IIT Delhi.

“Parineeti’s concern for environment, drive for innovation makes her a perfect fit with Clensta. She is passionate about creating a better world, which resonates with our brand ethos of always finding the better way. She understands our long-term vision to make sustainable, affordable and effective personal care solutions that are locally made for one and all, including our global customers,” Puneet Gupta, founder, Clensta, said.

Clensta’s innovation and growth has attracted debt and equity investors like TradeCred, Royal family from UAE, Ex-Im Bank of India, Mumbai Angels, Keiretsu, LetsVenture, O2 VC Fund and others.

