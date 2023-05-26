Paree Sanitary Pads launches ‘PareeVartan’ Campaign

Paree Sanitary Pads announce the launch of PareeVartan, a campaign aimed to bring a change in the lives of girls, ensuring healthy hygienic periods for all. Pareevartan is based on the three pillars of awareness, education and empowerment and seeks to educate girls about healthy menstrual practices.

As per the company, Brand Paree has also come up with a small gesture, symbolic of a change to equip every girl with better menstrual health and hygiene.

Speaking on the campaign PareeVartan, Shruti Kapoor, senior marketing manager, Soothe Healthcare commented “At Paree Sanitary pads, we firmly believe in providing every girl with safe and hygienic menstrual products and the necessary knowledge to confidently manage their periods. With the introduction of the Pareevartan campaign, we take great pride in our commitment to raising awareness, delivering education, and empowering young girls to make informed decisions regarding their menstrual health.”

Under the initiative, the brand has organized various menstrual hygiene management sessions in schools and communities and distributed sanitary pads to girls who do not have access to them or do not know how to maintain basic menstrual hygiene. The brand has covered various districts in India, including Patna, Aligarh, Darbhanga, Rohtak, Mayur Vihar, Deoria, Delhi, Faridabad, Hapur, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Punjab, Varanasi, Guwahati, Agia and Dudhnoi conducting over 50 menstrual hygiene and awareness sessions and distributed more than 60,000 sanitary pads, impacting more than 12000 lives.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook