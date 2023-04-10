Paragon Footwear launches new campaign to celebrate relationships

Footwear brand Paragon’s new campaign talks about trust, togetherness and hope in a relationship.

The TVC has been executed by Hammer India, a creative advertising agency based in Kochi, and was directed by Sobha Mohapatra. The story revolves around a young couple reminiscing about the challenges they’ve been through, and how they always stood by each other. It builds a narrative that reminds us that with the right partner, even moments of desperation become easier to handle, and later become sources of inspiration.

The company primarily focuses on Tier 2 and Tier 3 audiences, and the campaign has been conceptualized on the challenges that they might have gone through during the past few years. It reminds them that no matter how hard things were, there were also moments to be cherished and milestones to be celebrated.

“When you are going through a tough situation, you don’t think of it as something you can learn from, because you are fully focused on getting out of that situation,” said Sreenath Gopi, director at Hammer India. “It’s only later on that you gain a broader perspective, and realise that whatever we went through ultimately made us stronger. We have tried to capture that sense of hope and optimism that we get when we overcome adversity.”

The story has been developed by Creative Director Cherian Skaria, and the campaign was planned and executed by Anoop KP, head of Operations.

“This year we have moved away from a celebrity-centric approach so we needed an idea that speaks directly to our consumers. For decades, Paragon has built a strong and trusting relationship with them. With this campaign, we want them to feel like we are part of their journey” said Shawn Chandy, CMO at Paragon Footwear.