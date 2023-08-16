Parag Milk Foods unveils ‘Garv se Gowardhan Ghee’ campaign

Parag Milk Foods is set to unveil its campaign. Aligned with the upcoming season of KBC that premiered on August 14, 2023, the campaign leverages the popularity of Gowardhan Ghee, crafted from cow’s milk, celebrated for its purity, rich flavour, golden hue, and granular texture. Introduced in 2022, ‘Garv se Gowardhan Ghee’ is ready to transcend its pan-India appeal.

The latest iteration of ‘Garv se Gowardhan Ghee’ propels the narrative of pride to greater depths, adding a layer of significance. Through the TVC campaign, the objective is to delve into the connection between Gowardhan Ghee and the culinary artistry of everyday meals.

The campaign seeks to portray how Gowardhan Ghee transforms ordinary dishes into extraordinary creations. By showcasing the pivotal role that Gowardhan Ghee plays in enhancing taste and texture, the campaign aims to evoke a sense of pride in the brand and in the process of cooking itself.

“Our aspiration was to take a significant stride forward in the Garv se Gowardhan Ghee campaign. The inaugural season effectively instilled a sense of pride. Now, our focus was to delve into the dimension of pride and delve deeper into the culinary process. We aimed to showcase the pride of cooking, the pride inherent in crafting daily meals. BelieveTrinity, our chosen agency, has executed this admirably,” Akshali Shah, vice president and executive director, Parag Milk Foods, said.

The TVC campaign, boosted by in-show integration (as co-sponsors of KBC), radio, print, outdoor, and activations, enhances Gowardhan Ghee’s prominence in the market.

“Creatively, we wanted to show the magical effect that Gowardhan’s pure cow Ghee has on everyday ingredients like masalas and dals. Through the films, we showcase how Gowardhan Ghee interacts with food, unleashing its magic. Using extremely tight close-up shots and ASMR, we have tried to show the beauty of cooking, as it happens,” Hanoz Mogrelia, head of creative, BelieveTrinity, said.

