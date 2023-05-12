Parachute Advansed launches new TVC “Shine Bejhijhak”

Marico’s Parachute Advansed has launched a new campaign TVC for Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil titled ‘Shine Bejhijhak’. The brand through the TVC brings alive the role of hair in elevating one’s beauty and building a sense of confidence.
Speaking on the campaign, Somasree Bose, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited said “The film brings alive one such moment where the brand becomes her ally in a beauty context, giving her the confidence to stay ahead of the competition – thanks to her unparalleled, beautiful hair. We hope it inspires women to find that special something in themselves whenever they face self-doubt right before their big moments.”
Speaking on the conceptualization of this TVC, Rohit Devgun, ECD, Team WPP said, “Our film portrays a protagonist who confronts her self-doubts personified by her own reflection in the mirror. While this has been portrayed in a beauty context, where we can have a meaningful impact, our goal is to inspire women to look within themselves to find that inspiration to feel confident in themselves and shine stronger even when facing self-doubt.”
The film features a moment of vulnerability and self-doubt from the perspective of a young girl who wants to make her debut as a model. In this moment of vulnerability, she recognizes that her strength is her beautiful hair which can make her stand out and help her shine.
With a visual playout and a motivational storyline, Parachute Advansed Jasmine hair oil’s TVC will be released on TV and digital media in Maharashtra, and West Bengal followed by the brand’s YouTube page in Hindi.