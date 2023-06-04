Pan Masala topped ad volume in IPL 16 followed by gaming reveals TAM report

Last week, IPL 16 culminated with Chennai Super Kings being the tournament champions. With a slow start, the TATA IPL 16 gradually picked up pace in the ad volume growth. According to the final update on IPL 16 from TAM Sports, a sports division of TAM media research, matches from 38 to 74 of IPL 16 witnessed 5% ad volume growth as compared to matches from 1 to 37. The report also highlighted that the Indexed ad volume during match 38 to 74 grew compared to match 1 to 37 of IPL 16. Additionally, the tally of categories, advertisers and brands increased by 18%, 22% and 9% respectively during the later half of the tournament as compared to previous half.

Source: TAM Report

During the 74 matches of the IPL 16, the top 5 categories collectively contributed 38% of overall ad volumes. Interestingly, Sporta Technologies and K P Pan Foods remained the common among the top 5 advertisers in both IPL 16 and IPL 15. In addition, Pan Masala topped IPL 16, while it ranked third in IPL 15, whereas the topper of IPL 15, ecom-gaming slide down to second position in IPL 16.

Source: TAM Report

Moreover, the top five categories comprising pan masala, ecom-gaming, biscuits, aerated soft drinks and cellular phone service, accounted for 52% of total ad volume during IPL 16, against 39% in IPL 15.

Source: TAM Report

Talking about sponsors, the top five sponsors during IPL 16 contributed 37% of ad volume with Sporta Technology accounting for 10% and K P Pan Foods accounting for 8% of the ad volume. However, the top five sponsors in IPL 15 contributed to 24% of the ad volume.

Source: TAM Report

It is worth noticing that the top 5 brands contributed to 30% share of ad volumes in IPL 16, while the share was 21% in IPL 15. Dream11.com, Kamala Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi and Tataneu App among the top 5 brands were common between IPL 16 and IPL 15. IPL 16 witnessed the addition of 15 new categories as compared to IPL 15. Also, a total of 37 categories that did not feature in IPL 16 but were a part of IPL 15. Among the new categories, biscuits topped the list followed by dryfruit.

Also Read Introducing green revolution with loyalty programs that inspire change

Source: TAM Report

The report concluded with data on the usage of ad length during commercial breaks of IPL 16. According to the report, 11 to 20 second ads were the most preferred, followed by ads between 1-9 seconds. However, ads over 40 seconds had only 0.1 % ad insertion share.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook