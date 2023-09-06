P&G’s Pampers unveils campaign #DekhKeHiMaanege

Pampers, a baby care brand under the house of Procter & Gamble, has launched its latest campaign #DekhKeHiMaanege, aiming to set a benchmark of transparency, safety and innovation for consumers. As per the company, the campaign film addresses all questions parents have about the diapers they use for their babies.

The film features actor Nakuul Mehta and vocalist Jankee Parekh along with parent influencers Ambica Agarwal and Shivani Kapila Tyagi. Additionally, the parents were taken on a tour around Pampers’ diaper manufacturing unit in Mandideep, Bhopal to have them see for themselves how the brand manufactures its diapers.

Talking about the campaign, Chetna Soni, vice president and category leader, babycare, Procter & Gamble India, said, “#DekhKeHiMaanege campaign reinforces Pampers’ legacy as the gold standard in baby care, rooted in innovation, safety and trust. With our new campaign film, we have raised the bar when it comes to being transparent with our consumers, further reaffirming their implicit trust in us. We were delighted to welcome our new parents into our manufacturing plant and have them witness firsthand the entire process of making Pampers diapers.”

Through the film, Pampers gives the message to viewers that it understands these worries and has addressed each and every one of them at its manufacturing facility.

“As new parents, we know firsthand the challenges and concerns that come with choosing the right diaper for your baby. Pampers’ #DekhKeHiMaanege campaign was an eye-opener for us. Visiting the Pampers manufacturing facility and seeing the safety and quality checks they put in place was reassuring,” actor Nakuul Mehta and vocalist Jankee Parekh added.

