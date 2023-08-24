PALMONAS unveils Rakshabandhan campaign Thankyou Bhaiya

PALMONAS, a demi-fine jewellery brand, has released a film ‘Thankyou Bhaiya’, to celebrate the festival of Rakshabandhan. According to the company, the film captures the essence of the relationship between siblings, depicting the unconditional love, strength and support of brothers and sisters towards each other.

The film opens with a woman entering her new house that she has built with her hard work of years. While she recalls her journey, she also credits her brother for his support throughout.

Talking about the campaign, Pallavi Mohadikar, co-founder and CEO, PALMONAS, said, “This film is a tribute to all of the siblings for everything they do for one another throughout their lives. We wanted to make a video that emphasised the value that siblings bring to each other’s lives by encouraging each other to achieve their goals and always having one another’s back. The film captures the essence of Rakshabandhan and aligns with our brand value of empowering women everyday. With this film, we hope to inspire more brothers to support their sisters’ dreams and help them conquer the world.”

Through the film, the company showcases how a brother encourages his sister to pursue her dreams while being her biggest cheerleader and pillar of strength.

The film is conceptualised by the brand itself and produced by Sachin Dabhade films.

“We hope that ‘Thankyou Bhaiya’ will inspire more brothers to come forward with this Rakshabandhan to appreciate their sisters’ dreams and show them love and support,” she added.

