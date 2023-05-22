scorecardresearch
Paisabazaar launches new brand campaign ‘Loan Lene Ka Sahi Tareeka’

Through this campaign, the company highlights the message of ‘see, compare and apply’ when looking for any kind of credit, to ensure one gets the best offer available

Written by BrandWagon Online
The company will also launch another campaign "Loan Sahi, Milega Yahin" as an extension of its earlier campaigns
Paisabazaar has launched its new brand campaigns ‘Loan Lene Ka Sahi Tareeka’. Through this campaign, the company highlights the message of ‘see, compare and apply’ when looking for any kind of credit, to ensure one gets the best offer available.    

Sachin Vashishtha, chief marketing officer, Paisabazaar, said, “Our brand promise is to be a financial companion for consumers seeking credit. While loans help us during times of cash crunch and to meet life-goals, they do come at a cost. Hence, comparing before  buying becomes critical for an informed decision. As a market leader, our campaign focuses on this key message, but in our usual humorous tone of voice that resonates with India.”

As per the company, the campaign ‘Loan Lene Ka Sahi Tareeka’ features actor Aparshakti Khurana and focuses on consumers, who often get confused while seeking loans. Furthermore, it highlights the plight of the common man, who tends to go by hearsay or recommendations from friends while looking to access credit instead of comparing and getting the best offer. 

Additionally, the company will also launch another campaign “Loan Sahi, Milega Yahin” as an extension of its earlier campaigns. 

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 13:11 IST

