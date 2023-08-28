Over 84% of technology practitioners believe India could lead the global gaming industry, reveals Indian Statistical Institute report

The E-Gaming Federation (EGF) and Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata (ISIK) have unveiled a study titled “Unveiling the Potential and Scope of the Online Skill Gaming Industry: A Study with Technology Students and Professionals.” This study sheds light on the growing attraction of the online gaming sector within India’s technology community. This study, aimed at understanding the aspirations and perceptions of tech enthusiasts, has yielded insights into the online skill gaming industry’s potential to drive India’s technological and economic growth.

Conducted through a survey of 4644 individuals across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the study demonstrates a strong interest among both students and professionals in the online skill gaming sector. Notably, 73% of respondents expressed a strong inclination towards pursuing a career within this dynamic domain, highlighting the sector’s growth potential. Furthermore, 68% acknowledged its role in enhancing skill sets, while 60% believed that a chance to create for the world in India could stem the brain drain to overseas tech jobs.

The study also showcases the online skill gaming sector’s appeal to highly skilled engineers, with 55% of respondents identifying it as a preferred domain due to its emphasis on technology adaptation and innovation. This sentiment aligns with the industry’s rapid integration of advanced technologies like AI/ML and VR, positioning India as a leading force in technological advancements.

Commenting on the survey, Dr. Subhamoy Maitra, professor at the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata said, “This analysis unearths a strong belief among the respondents that India’s homegrown gaming industry can reduce the brain drainage of talents in the technology domain, offering them opportunities towards innovation and growth right here on home soil. Within the larger gaming domain, from an intellectual point of view, skill gaming enjoys a particularly strong interest among technology professionals.”

Among the other key takeaways from the study:

Around 67% of participants showed a willingness to pursue professional education in the gaming sector, indicating a desire to up-skill and contribute to the industry’s growth.

Individuals showed a diverse range of interests in technology areas related to gaming, with 31% favouring Hard-core Programming, 42% interested in Theories related to Algorithms, AI/ML, Hardware, and 22% inclined towards Art Software and animation tools.

When it comes to the online skill gaming sector, subjects cited Programming (44%), Testing and Automation (40%) and Art (16%) as interest areas.

While acknowledging the significance of Data Science and AI in the online gaming business, 63% of respondents believe that current courses/education need to be more tailored to the sector’s needs. An overwhelming 54% expressed a need for specialisation in Online Gaming in Bachelor’s courses related to Computer Science and Engineering.

Majority (75%) expressed a preference for careers in technology areas related to 5G, metaverse, VR, and other new technologies, indicating the sector’s potential to attract talent through innovation.

Participants recognised the potential of ‘Gamification’ in expanding the scope of the gaming industry, with 56% agreeing that it offers tremendous opportunities for innovation.

Over 62% individuals perceived that the opportunities in the online skill gaming sector can enhance the overall skill sets of students and employees alike.

The online skill gaming industry is the new rapidly rising industry in the era of digitalization. The sector continues proliferating, with cutting-edge technologies, trends, and consumer and business interests driving innovation. This is reflected in the significant interest of tech professionals and students considering a career in the industry, owing to the substantial investment the sector has made in cutting-edge technologies like AI/ML over the last decade. The recognition that India has the potential to become a center for global gaming innovation would ensure the industry’s ability to grow, create employment opportunities, and meaningfully contribute towards the $1 trillion digital economy vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister,” concluded Malay Kumar Shukla, secretary of the E-Gaming Federation.

