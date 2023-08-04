Otrivin unveils mobile-first digital campaign featuring four brand films

Otrivin, the nasal spray brand in India has launched a mobile-first digital campaign featuring four brand films. Through these films, the brand not only communicates the core benefits of fast relief and long-lasting relief from blocked nose but also drives education about nasal sprays as a format in a fun and interesting way.

In these films, Otrivin portrays how some of the key life moments get impacted due to blocked nose where people seek advice from their family and friends on chat groups. Amongst the plethora of remedies shared, Otrivin Oxy Fast Relief is suggested which not only starts to work in 25 seconds but also provides relief up to 12 hours and hence is recommended.

Moreover, the new mobile-first digital campaign by Otrivin will be launched on all Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, along with YouTube.

Speaking on the new campaign, Bineet Jain, category head – Pain and Respiratory Health, Haleon India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) said, “We are excited to launch this new digital campaign that draws inspiration from behaviour of people on group chats of popular messaging platforms. Our endeavour is to educate the consumers that Otrivin provides quick and long-lasting relief from blocked nose, without having to compromise on the key moments of life. We hope to enable more people to breathe their best.”

The campaign has been conceptualised by Nash8 – a new independent creative venture.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Haleon on Otrivin’s brand journey and launch this ‘built for mobile’ digital campaign. A blocked nose can be a major irritant and hinder the normal course of life. The new campaign is designed keeping in mind the online behaviour of the target audience. People use popular messaging platforms to solicit advice from their friends and family. In a category led by functional communication, this campaign presents the brand message in an interesting way. The idea is to engage the audience with fresh creatives,” Nasheet Shadani, founder and creative director, Nash8 added.

