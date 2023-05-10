OTP-less onboards CTO, CPO and CSO in its leadership team

OTPless, the SaaS identity management platform, has today announced the appointment of three key executives to its leadership team. The company aims to position itself as a leading provider of authentication and authorization services for websites and applications, with a focus on user convenience and security.

Anubhav Mathur has been appointed as the chief technology officer (CTO) at OTPless. Mathur has over a decade of experience in technology and software development and has held technology roles in startups, including OLA, Blinkit and BharatPe as senior director of Engineering.

Appointed as the chief product officer (CPO), Pawan Pathak has a track record of delivering products, having held SVP positions at companies including Naukri, Yatra, Paytm, and BharatPe. Sahil Chawla who has been named as the chief sales officer (CSO) brings a wealth of experience working and leading a large team to serve customers and partners across industries, having held senior sales positions at American Express, Flipkart, Zomato, Paytm, BharatPe and Pinelabs.

Speaking on the appointments, Bhavik Koladiya, CEO of OTPless said, “We are thrilled to welcome Anubhav, Pawan, and Sahil to our leadership team. Their expertise, experience, and leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. They will play a key role in driving OTP-less’ success as a global authentication company built from India.”

OTPless has raised seed funding from a number of investors, including Neeraj Arora of Venture Highway, Kunal Shah of Cred, Amrish Rau from Pine Labs, Jiten Gupta from Citrus and Jupiter, Utsav Somani from Angellist, Amit Jain of Uber, Fabrice Grinda of OLX, and Luke Skertich from FJ Labs.

Reportedly, the customer identity and access management market is estimated to reach $25 billion by 2025, while the workforce identity market is projected to reach $35 billion by 2025., growing at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. The market is being driven by the rise of digital transformation initiatives and the need for secure identity management.

Also Read ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus rolls out offline MFA for enhanced remote work security

With its focus on authentication and authorization services for applications and websites, OTPless is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for secure identity management solutions. OTPless’ platform provides authentication and authorization services for applications and websites, and is designed to help developers and IT teams easily integrate secure user authentication into their products. The platform enables developers to add features like one-tap passwordless WhatsApp and email sign-in, making it easier and more convenient for users to access their accounts securely.

In the competitive market of identity management, OTPless is competing against established players such as Auth0 and Okta.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook